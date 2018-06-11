Jeff Samudosky wins Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Competition

Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. – The 14th Annual Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Competition concluded on Sunday.

12 carvers came from around the world to compete for a $5,000 and the title as top carver. Jeff Samudosky, who came third in the 2016 competition, was able to out-carve the other competitors to win this year’s top prize.

The full results for the competition are shown below:

1st: Jeff Samudosk y for his piece “Joanna” – $5,000

2nd: Chad Danczyk for his piece “Focus” – $3,000

3rd: Takao Hayashi for his piece “Strong Combination” – $2,000

Carvers Choice: Daniel Cordell for his piece “Dependance” – $500

People’s Choice: Ryan Cook for his piece “Poseidon” – $1,000