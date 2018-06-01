Jesse Smith the big winner at the 2018 PITA Shoot

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Rod and Gun Club held their 2018 Pacific International Trap Association (PITA) Shoot on May 26th and 27th.

Jesse Smith the big winner from the two days as he won three separate classes. Smith was the high overall champion and broke 556 out of 600 total targets during the shoot.

The results from the tournament are listed below:

Singles (Two Events):

A Winner: Jesse Smith, 190

B Winner: Tyler Mikkelson, 192

C winner: Darrel Wallace, 189

Singles (One Event):

Veteran: Fred Bihun, 92

Top Woman: Lynn Smith, 87

Handicap:

18-22.5 Winner: Tyler Mikkelson, 87

23-27 Winner: Jesse Smith, 96

Handicap 2:

18-22.5 Winner: Rod Smith, 91

23-27 Winner: Jesse Smith, 94

Doubles:

B Winner: Jesse Smith, 176

C Winner: Cameron Schole, 162

D Winner: Tip Johnson, 168

High Overall:

Champion: Jesse Smith, 556

Runner Up: Tip Johnson, 515