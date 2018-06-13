Advertisement

GRAND PRAIRIE, AB – The Peace region’s Jet Boat racing season starts this weekend with races at O’Brien Park in Grand Prairie.

The event is part of the Canadian Jet Boat Series and will include two races on Saturday and Sunday. There will be five classes of races, including the Overall, Unlimited, A Class, CX Class, and FX Class.

Trapper Wolsey, Clayton Wolsey, and Stacy Kelm will be the three lone racers from the North Peace competing at the event.

“It’s the first race of the year, you get the boats dug out from the winter and test them.” said Trapper Wolsey, “This race is always a good start to the season, you always go out and try and win it.”

The schedule for the event is seen below:

Saturday:

Leg 1: Driver meeting 8:00 a.m. – Race start 9:00 a.m. at the Canfor Bridge.

Leg 2: Driver meeting 11:00 a.m. – Race start 12:00 p.m. at Magoo’s Landing.

Sunday:

Leg 3: Driver meeting 8:00 a.m. – Race start 9:00 a.m. at Wapiti Gardens.

Leg 4: Driver meeting 11:00 a.m. – Race start 12:00 p.m. at Magoo’s Landing

Once the event concludes there will be an awards presentation at 5:00 p.m. at Elks Hall for all residents to attend.