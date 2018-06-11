June 16th and 17th is Free Fishing Weekend

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Have you ever wanted to learn to fish but could never afford that pesky license? Well Free Family Fishing weekend on June 16th and 17th are the days for you.

Free Fishing Weekend gives residents two days of freshwater license-free fishing throughout B.C. Regulations for each region will still apply.

The North Peace Rod and Gun Club will host a “Kids Learn to Fish” Day on Saturday that aims to teach children the basics of fishing. The club will also host their eighth annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby on Sunday.

Kids Learn to Fish, which is in its ninth consecutive year, will see two free classes of 25 children participate, with each child bringing home a free fishing rod, hoodie and tackle box.

“It’s my most favourite day of the entire year, way more than Christmas.” Drapeau said, “I turn into a little kid out there, it means everything to me to be out there.”

The event’s organizer Tammy Drapeau explained that this year’s derby could see more than 500 participants.

Registration for Kids Learn to Fish is still open to children aged 5-15 and his free of charge. To register phone Back Country at 250-785-1461.

Kids Learn to Fish begins at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning, while the Father’s Day Fishing Derby begins Sunday at 8:00 a.m.