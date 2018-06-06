June 8th is Pay it Day Forward in Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The city of Fort St. John is gearing up to host “Pay it Forward” Day this Friday.

“Pay it Forward” is a concept that if you do something good for three people, then they will do the same for three more, which creates a ripple effect of kindness.

Acts of kindness can be as simple as holding the door for someone, paying for the next person’s coffee, putting money in the metre, or raising money for a cause.

This is the tenth anniversary of the day in the Energetic City and the Pay it Forward Organization is encouraging everyone to participate with their own random acts of kindness.