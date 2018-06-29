Justice for Jonathan members to march in Canada Day parade for the third straight year

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The family and friends of Jonathan Bruce will be marching in the Canada Day parade for the third straight year on Sunday to raise awareness of their cause.

Bruce’s body was found at the Fort St. John motocross track on November 24th, 2013. He was 16 years old. Police say that he and another person were riding an ATV at the track the night before he was found deceased, and that his wallet, iPod, and a multi-coloured Burton jacket were not present.

Though it’s been four and a half years since his death, his friends and family say they still hope that whoever is responsible for his death is uncovered. Madison Loucks, who is married to Bruce’s twin brother Nicholas, says that the organization Justice for Jonathan will be participating in the Fort St. John Canada Day parade for the third straight year this Sunday.

Loucks explained that while Bruce’s siblings and many of his friends are now in adulthood attending post-secondary school or having kids of their own, they still keep his memory alive. She said that by raising awareness of the case, the group hopes that anyone with any information about Bruce’s death or the whereabouts of his missing belongings will come forward.

The RCMP say that anyone with information about the case can call their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 (TIPS).