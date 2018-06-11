Large power outage in Fort Nelson and a second south of Dawson Creek

Advertisement

UPDATE as of 7:45 p.m. – Power has been restored in Fort Nelson.

UPDATE as of 6:10 p.m. – Power has been restored south of Dawson Creek. Power remains out in Fort Nelson.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 2,300 customers are without power in Fort Nelson and another 1,700 between Dawson Creek and the Alberta border.

In Fort Nelson, most of the community is without power. B.C. Hydro says the cause of the outage is under investigation and a crew has been assigned. The power went out just before 6 p.m. There is no estimate on when power will be restored.

South of Dawson Creek approximately 1,746 customers are without power between Dawson Creek and the Alberta border along Highway 2. The cause is listed as a tree down on power lines. THere is no estimate on when power will be restored, but a crew should be on the scene to start work to restore power.

For more updates on power outages in your area, visit www.bchydro.com/outages



