Legislative Services Director to talk about upcoming election at Thursday’s Chamber luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Janet Prestley, the City of Fort St. John`s Legislative Services Director, will be making a keynote address to the Chamber of Commerce luncheon this week.

The Chamber`s executive director Lilia Hansen said that Prestley will be speaking to attendees and giving out information for prospective nominees, as well as who is eligible to vote in the election taking place this fall. Mayor Lori Ackerman was originally scheduled to deliver the keynote address at this month`s Chamber luncheon but had to back out for personal reasons.

The Chamber luncheon is taking place on Thursday at the Pomeroy Hotel starting at 11:45 a.m.