Lightning causes more forest fire starts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Twenty new forest fires started on Saturday within the boundaries of the Prince George Fire Centre.

The majority of the new fire starts were in the Fort Nelson area. Most of the new fires were started by lightning and are not threatening any structures. There are now over 80 forest fires in the Prince Goerge Fire Centre.

Click here for a map of all the fires. The good news for firefighters is the forecast is calling for rain for most of next week, but Fort Nelson could see more lightning, Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for the region.

The Clarke Lake Road near the Fort Nelson First Nation is now listed at 167 hectares and crews continue to work the fire. The fire south of Pink Mountain hasn’t seen any growth and is listed at 20 hectares.

Comstock Lake fire is the largest in the Prince George Fire Centre and is located about 100 kilometres west of Hixon. At an estimated 1,100 hectares, no communities or structures are currently threatened by this fire.

The fire danger rating in Northeast B.C. remains moderate to high as of Saturday.

