Lightning sparks several new fires near Pink Mountain

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Wildfire Service says that the combination of thunderstorms and dry conditions has caused several wildfires to erupt north of Fort St. John.

According to the manager of the Buffalo Inn in Pink Mountain, the fire was first noticed at around 1:00 Thursday afternoon and has since grown at a rapid pace. The fire is said to be burning around five kilometres from the community.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds said that the fire is currently estimated at 10 hectares in size, and is being fuelled by the tinder-dry conditions in the area. She said that an air tanker has been deployed to try and box the fire in with retardant while firefighters travel to begin battling the fire from the ground.

Reynolds said that the fire is one of several to pop up in the area north of Wonowon in the last several hours.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.