LNG Canada spokesperson says strong local support has reduced risk of delays

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An official with LNG Canada says that a strong stakeholder engagement program for its proposed liquefied natural gas export plant on the North Coast has helped reduce the risk of delays and cost overruns for the C$40 billion project.

LNG Canada’s director of external relations Susannah Pierce told Reuters late yesterday at a natural gas industry conference in Washington, D.C. that her company has focused on ensuring that provincial, local, and First Nations governments are all on board with the project.

Opposition to several major energy projects including Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and Enbridge’s proposed Northern Gateway pipeline by environmental and First Nations organizations has seen several projects delayed or outright scrapped in recent years. Last July, Petronas said it was walking away from its proposed $36 billion PacificNorthWest LNG project.

“I think what industry is figuring out is: it’s not that we can’t design projects from a technical perspective,” Pierce told Reuters in an interview. “What’s slowing them down, or what’s not allowing them to be delivered on time or on budget, is the stakeholder issue. All of these things are lining up to show that there is the stakeholder support that our joint venture participants should feel confident in making a decision to move the project forward.”

Pierce explained that LNG Canada’s partners – Royal Dutch Shell, Petronas, PetroChina Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Corp, and Korea Gas Corp. – have been reviewing the final project for the past six months. She added that LNG Canada is hopeful that a positive final investment decision is announced in the second half of the year, and that construction starts before 2019.

With files from Reuters: https://boereport.com/2018/06/28/lng-canada-says-local-support-has-cut-risk-of-delays-overruns/

