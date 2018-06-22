Local firefighter hoping to recover stolen pickup truck and guitar

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local firefighter in Fort St. John is hoping to get his beloved pickup truck and its contents back after it was stolen from outside the City’s fire hall early this morning.

Firefighter Adam Winn, who also serves as President of the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society, said that after finishing work at around 8:00 a.m. Friday he noticed that his vehicle wasn’t where he parked it. Initially thinking his fellow firefighters were playing a prank, Winn said that a search of the fire hall’s parking lot came up empty. Upon reviewing surveillance video, he discovered that a pair of younger-aged men had jumped into his pickup at around 3:20 a.m. and driven off.

Winn explained that this morning he was made aware that some of his truck’s contents – including a drum and some harmonicas – had been strewn all over a road in Charlie Lake. However, he said that there was no sign of his bass guitar, which was also inside the truck at the time it was stolen.

Winn said his truck is a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab, grey or silver in colour, with BC license plate #LV 5936. The missing instrument is a Fernandez bass guitar that is green in colour.

Winn added that while neither the truck nor his guitar are particularly valuable, they are both extremely sentimental.

“I got it when I was 11 years old, it was my first guitar. My truck was actually my first vehicle, I was hoping to maintain and run it my whole life. My grandpa helped me buy my truck, and he’s not doing so well right now. That was one of the reasons I wanted to hang on to it.”

Anyone with information about the missing guitar or truck is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8140, or Crimestoppers at (800) 222-8477.