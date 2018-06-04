Lone Wolf Golf Club hosts two charity golf tournaments over the weekend

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Lone Wolf Golf Club was busy this weekend as they hosted two charity golf tournaments.

The Crime Stoppers Charity Golf Tournament was held last Friday where it saw 84 golfers participate. The golfers braved the elements as they played through rain for most of the tournament. A total of $8,000 was raised for Crime Stoppers who plan to put that money into making the community safer.

Lone Wolf also hosted the Travis Waite Memorial Foundation Tournament which raised over $8,600.

The two tournaments were part of Lone Wolf’s “100K4Charity” program, which will see Lone wolf host a total of five golf tournaments in hopes of raising $100,000 for different local charities.

The three remaining charity tournaments include:

Thursday, June 14th – United Way of Northern BC

Saturday, June 16th – Special Olympics BC

Friday, July 6th – Ronald McDonald House