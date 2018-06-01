Lone Wolf Hosting Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament Today

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament started today at Lone Wolf Golf Course.

Check in was at 11:00 a.m. while the shotgun starts isn’t until noon. Teams signed up as individuals, doubles, and fours for the 18 hole golf tournament.

Fees for the tournament were $100 and included 18 holes of golf with a cart, meals, and prizes.

The tournament is the only fundraiser Crime Stoppers is doing this year, with the money going to making the community safer.

Results for the golf will be posted in conclusion of the tournament.