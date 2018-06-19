Man facing charges in Dawson Creek for allegedly carjacking vehicle following hit-and-run

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A 35-year-old-man is facing possible charges after he allegedly crashed into a fellow motorist before stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police early this morning.

According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP, a member of the Dawson Creek RCMP was patrolling Highway 97 near the Dangerous Goods Route at around 8:20 Tuesday morning. The officer witnessed a Chevrolet Tahoe fail to stop at a red light and t-boned a Ford F150 pickup in the intersection. No one was injured in the collision.

Cpl. Saunderson said that as the officer approached the driver of the Tahoe, he ran to another truck and assaulted driver, forcibly removing them from the vehicle and driving off. Officers pursued the truck, which drove down a dead-end rural road.

The suspect abandoned the truck and fled on foot. Police Dog Services was called and located the suspect hiding in the tall grass. The suspect resisted arrest and received some minor injuries. He was given medical treatment and is presently in police custody.

Cpl. Saunderson said that the RCMP’s investigation is ongoing, but that police will be submitting a report to the BC Prosecution Service for review.

Anyone who may have witnessed this morning’s incident, or has information that will aid in the investigation are asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

