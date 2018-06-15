Man fined $800 for burnout on Pride crosswalk in Grande Prairie

Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – One man has been charged with two traffic offences for vandalizing a rainbow crosswalk in Grande Prairie.

Cst. Melanie McIntosh with the Grande Prairie RCMP said that just before 8:00 p.m. Thursday, a witness reported to police that a Ford truck did a burnout on the recently repainted Pride crosswalk at the intersection of 98 Street and 103 Avenue. The crosswalk was marred with black tire tracks.

With the information provided, police were able to locate the truck and the owner of the vehicle was issued two tickets under the Traffic Safety Act with fines totalling over $800.00.

Cst. McIntosh said that the RCMP extended thanks to the citizens of Grande Prairie for their continued efforts to help solve crime in the community.