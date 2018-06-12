Man shot during home invasion near Beaverlodge

Advertisement

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – A man is recovering in hospital after being shot during a violent home invasion near Beaverlodge early Saturday morning.

The Beaverlodge RCMP say that just after midnight On June 9th, officers responded to a complaint of shots fired at a home on the Horse Lake First Nation. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the adult male victim had already been transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim is being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

The RCMP have determined that three unknown masked individuals entered the home where the assault occurred and fled the scene. Police say that this was a targeted attack, and are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).