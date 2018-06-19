Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray School daycare registration event happening in July

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration for the infant, toddler, and school-age childcare spaces that will be opening at the new Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray Community School will be taking place in Fort St. John next month.

The YMCA of Northern B.C. was awarded the contract to operate the daycare earlier this year. The Director of Childcare Services Lynette Mikalishen says that the daycare for infants and kids up to five years old is slated to open on August 1st, while the school-age daycare will open on September 4th. There will be 12 infant/toddler spaces and 25 spaces for kids aged 3-5.

Mikalishen said that the infant and toddler daycare was built with funding from BC Hydro, half of its 37 spaces designated as priority access for Hydro staff, contractors, and Treaty 8 members involved in building the Site C dam. She said that the final number of school-age spaces isn’t yet known, but the current plan is to have 24 spaces open, with a possibility of more spaces opening later on. All of those spaces will be open to the community on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to Mikalishen, registration will take place in person at the School Board office, located at 10112 105 Ave, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11th. After all available spots have been filled for the spaces, a waitlist will be established. Only complete registrations will be accepted, consisting of: the YMCA registration package, a current photo of the child, a $100 non-refundable deposit, and pre-authorized payment via credit card or void cheque, and any additional document such as custody agreements.

For other questions and inquiries, contact Child Care Administration Coordinator Corrine Hemeryck at (250) 562-9341 ext. 109 or corrine.hemeryck@nbc.ymca.ca. Information can also be found here: http://nbc.ymca.ca/fort-st-john/.

