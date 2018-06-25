Matt Burdock wins Doug Babcock Memorial

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Taylor Speedway held its 8th Annual Doug Babcock Memorial races last weekend.

The event was in memory of Doug Babcock, one of the contractors who helped build the Taylor Speedway. Over 25 cars came out to race in his honour.

Matt Burdock was the big winner from the event, winning the overall after finishing first and second in the bomber class.

results from the races are shown below:

Saturday:

Mini sprint junior:

1st – Colten Beaumont #99

2nd – Wyatt Graham #14

Mini sprint senior:

1st – Keagen Wallace #50

2nd – Cody Willis #21

Mini stock:

1st – Russel Duncan #44

2nd – Eddie Scarfo #28

3rd – Chantel Richards

Bomber:

1st – Chelsea Babcock #22

2nd – Matt Burdock #4

3rd – Clint Mason #3

IMCA Modifieds:

1st – AJ Everton #99

2nd – Dennis Wurst #71

3rd – Matt Richards #92

4th – Al Scarfo #93

Sunday:

Mini sprint junior:

1st – Colten Beaumont #99

Mini sprint senior:

1st – Keagen Wallace #50

2nd – Wyatt Graham #14

3rd – Tyson LeClerc #12

Mini stock:

1st – Jesse Wasseneer #48

2nd – Daric McDonnel #10

3rd – Russel Duncan #44

Bomber:

1st – Matt Burdock #4

2nd – Chelsea Babcock #22

3rd – Clint Mason #3

IMCA Modifieds:

1st – Dennis Wurst #71

2nd – AJ Everton #99

3rd – Matt Richards #92

4th – Aaron Tubbs #77

Up next for Taylor Speedway is the Lazer Edge Mini Challenge on July 14th and 15th.