May building numbers in Fort St. John nearly identical to April

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The value of construction in Fort St. John last month was nearly identical to the month prior.

According to statistics published by the City of Fort St. John, construction was started on eight projects last month, with a total value of $2,978,350.00. Of the total, over $2.8 million consisted of six single-family detached homes that were started, while a renovation and a commercial project made up the remaining $160,000.

So far in 2018, there have been 38 building permits in the city, with the value of construction in the Energetic City only totalling $7,251,650.00. At the same time last year, that total was $10,149,500.00. Interestingly, the value of single-family homes has increased this year from $4.4 million to $5.5 million, while the value of commercial construction has dropped by around 2.4 million.

With the lower value of construction, the City has earned correspondingly lower revenue compared to in 2017. Last month, the City saw revenues of $16,815 from permits and charges, bringing the year-to-date total to $48,887. That’s nearly $22,000 less than at this point a year ago.