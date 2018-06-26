Mike Dufresne wins Blizzard Bike Club Championship Road Race

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bike Club held its annual Club Championship Road Race on June 24th.

19 different riders participated in the 50-kilometre race, the most since 2003. Garret Richardson and Mike Dufresne (Blizzard Bike Club) tied for first place, finishing with a time of one hour, 32 minutes, and 48 seconds.

Full results from the race are shown below:

50 KM:

Advertisement

1. Garrett Richardson 1:32:48

1. Mike Dufresne 1:32:48

3. Irvin Tang 1:34:08

4. Lukas Brand 1:36:22 (last years winner)

5. Ray Avanthay 1:36:28

6. Dawit Feyissa 1:40:46

7. Josh Telizyn 1:41:45

8. Dan Webster 1:41:48

9. Bryan Grennier 1:44:23

10. Richard Wood 1:53:40

11. Dan Bastiaaisen 1:53:40

12. Amanda Mitchell 2:03:53

25 KM:

Advertisement Advertisement

1. Pat Ferris 52:43

2. Hannah North 1:00:49

3. Matt Mitchell 1:01:14

4. Emma North 1:09:58

5. Jack Webster 1:34:59

6. Sam Keats 1:34:59