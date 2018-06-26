Mike Dufresne wins Blizzard Bike Club Championship Road Race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bike Club held its annual Club Championship Road Race on June 24th.
19 different riders participated in the 50-kilometre race, the most since 2003. Garret Richardson and Mike Dufresne (Blizzard Bike Club) tied for first place, finishing with a time of one hour, 32 minutes, and 48 seconds.
Full results from the race are shown below:
50 KM:
1. Garrett Richardson 1:32:48
1. Mike Dufresne 1:32:48
3. Irvin Tang 1:34:08
4. Lukas Brand 1:36:22 (last years winner)
5. Ray Avanthay 1:36:28
6. Dawit Feyissa 1:40:46
7. Josh Telizyn 1:41:45
8. Dan Webster 1:41:48
9. Bryan Grennier 1:44:23
10. Richard Wood 1:53:40
11. Dan Bastiaaisen 1:53:40
12. Amanda Mitchell 2:03:53
25 KM:
1. Pat Ferris 52:43
2. Hannah North 1:00:49
3. Matt Mitchell 1:01:14
4. Emma North 1:09:58
5. Jack Webster 1:34:59
6. Sam Keats 1:34:59