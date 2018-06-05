Mike Lucas cruises into fourth place at JEGS Route 66 NHRA Nationals

Advertisement

JOLIET, ILLINOIS, B.C. – Mike Lucas Travelled to Illinois last weekend where he competed at the JEGS Route 66 NHRA Nationals.

Lucas, A drag racer from Fort St. John, competed in the JEGS Top Sportsman class, in the all-star race. The class had all of the 2017 division champions compete against each other.

Lucas won his first race after beating Mark McDonald with an elapsed time of 7.4 seconds. The Fort St. John resident advanced to the semifinals where he would lose to the eventual winner of the competition, Lester Johnson. Lucas would finish fourth place for his efforts.

In another Top Sportsman class Lucas was unable to get it going as he would lose to Vince Nannini in the first elimination round.

Throughout the competition Lucas was able to achieve a top speed of 184.19 Miles per hour.