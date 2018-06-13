Ministry approves Fort Nelson Community Forest Agreement boundary application

Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Fort Nelson First Nation and the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, who have partnered in an application to secure a joint Community Forest Agreement tenure, say that a major milestone in the application process has been reached.

On June 5th, Acting Forestry Ministry District Manager Greg Van Dolah approved the Community Forest boundary submitted as part of the partnership’s application. The Northern Rockies and Fort Nelson First Nation initiated the Community Forest project to generate a measure of local influence over the use of the forest resource, encourage the reestablishment of a sustainable forest industry in the region and create employment and business opportunities for residents.

Once established, the Fort Nelson Community Forest will be the largest such tenure ever awarded in the province, with any revenue from the operating Community Forest available for reinvestment into local communities.

The Municipality says the next stage of the application process will involve the submission of a Management Plan to the Ministry. The Partners are on track to make the final application submission this September.