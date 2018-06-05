Ministry of Transportation building five new bridges on Highway 97 west of Chetwynd

Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. — The provincial government has announced that work has started at five locations west of Chetwynd to build new bridges along Highway 97 that will reduce the risk of washouts during times of heavy rain and flooding.

The ministry says it is is investing $26.8 million on this flood mitigation strategy for the area. These projects are in addition to recovery work that has been ongoing since June 2016, when severe flooding caused extensive damage throughout the Peace District.

“The 2016 floods caused a lot of hardship for people in the Peace District, and we want to make sure our infrastructure can withstand future flooding events,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena. “These are significant infrastructure projects which will boost safety and reliability for people travelling on Highway 97, particularly during heavy rain.”

Existing culverts at the five locations below are being replaced with modern two-lane bridges capable of withstanding a 200-year flood level. New highway approaches are being built on both sides of each bridge, and works will be done to stabilize the creek banks.

The Bowlder Creek Bridge is located approximately 23 kilometres west of Chetwynd. Formula Contractors Ltd. from Prince George will be building the new bridge at a cost of $7.1 million

Cewe Infrastructure Ltd. from North Vancouver is building a new bridge over Commotion Creek, approximately 20 kilometres west of Chetwynd. The cost of that new bridge is $7.3 million

A new bridge at Stone Creek, approximately 16 kilometres southwest of Chetwynd, is being built by Surespan Construction Ltd. from North Vancouver for an estimated $4.6 million. Surespan is also building a new bridge at Tippy Corner Creek, roughly 45 kilometres west of Chetwynd at a cost $3.8 million, and at Willow Flats, approximately 42 kilometres southwest of Chetwynd for $4 million.

Construction on these five projects has started, and is expected to be substantially complete by this fall.

Motorists are advised to watch for construction workers, traffic controllers, signs and detours when driving through any of the construction zones.