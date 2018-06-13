Minor hockey banners to be hung up inside Pomeroy Sport Centre

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council gave its approval Monday to have minor hockey memorabilia hung up inside the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that the banners used to be hung at the Kid’s Arena Field House, but have been in storage for some time. He said that in the past, banners and other sports memorabilia weren’t allowed to be displayed inside the Pomeroy, as that was not part of the facility’s policy.

At the Regular Council meeting held on January 9th, 2017, staff were directed to hang banners at City facilities including the Pomeroy Sport Centre after Council got a request from the Association’s then-President Jim Ferrie.

Council also directed the newly-formed Sport Celebration Wall Standing Committee to develop a policy which governs future development of displays of sporting history and current achievements in recreation facilities.

Harvey said that the banners will be raised depending on staff’s availability during the summer.