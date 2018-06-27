Mounties looking to return long gun found on road to rightful owner

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police are looking for the owner of a long gun that was found by the side of a road just before Christmas last year.

Cst. Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP said that a long gun was discovered on the West Bypass Road and reported to police at around noon on December 23rd, 2017. Cst. Neustaeter said that the RCMP are looking to return the firearm to its rightful owner.

Anyone who recently lost a long gun, and is able to provide specific details in an effort to possibly reclaim it, is asked to call the Fort St John RCMP at (250)787-8100 or attend the detachment at 10648 100th St during regular office hours.