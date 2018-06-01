Museum hosting Grand Opening for Dr. Kearney solar print exhibit this Saturday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John North Peace Museum will be hosting a grand opening event this Saturday for an exhibit in honour of Fort St. John’s second doctor.

The Museum has partnered with Margaret Rodgers, the niece of Dr. Garnet Kearney, to produce an exhibit depicting Dr. Kearney’s life through a series of solar prints.

Dr. Kearney moved from Ontario to Fort St. John, where his adventures became part of local legend. The photographs he took and sent home to his relatives provided a unique window into his frontier life. The Museum’s curator Heather Sjoblom said that Rodgers developed the series of solar prints to tell the good doctor’s story. Rodgers is a visual artist, curator, educator and writer, founder of IRIS, and former Director/Curator at VAC Clarington. She is a member of the Women’s Art Association of Canada.

The Museum we will be hosting a special grand opening of the Doc Kearney Solar Prints exhibit at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 2. This event is open to all members of the public. Donations in lieu of admission are welcome. Rodgers will share a brief presentation about Dr. Kearney’s and about her solar printing process.

Doc Kearney Solar Prints by Margaret Rodgers will be on display at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum until August 24th.