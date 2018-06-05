Museum hosting launch of book on Site C tonight

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John North Peace Museum will be hosting a book launch of a book chronicling the ongoing saga of the Site C dam.

Victoria-based journalist and author Sarah Cox will be launching her debut book “Breaching the Peace” at the Museum tonight. Cox said that she became interested about the history and the current story of the third dam on the Peace River after former Premier Gordon Campbell made an announcement in 2010 that the provincial government would be proceeding with construction of the project.

She said that after travelling to the Peace Region, she decided that the rest of the province should hear about the story of the dam, and the people who would be affected by Site C’s construction.

“I look at how and why Site C progressed at this time. Why this project, why now,” said Cox. “It goes and does extensive fact-checking with scientists, asking the question over and over again: is this project in the public’s best interest?”

Cox said that she’s also spoken with several well-known residents of the Peace River Valley, including Ken and Arlene Boon, who have had their land expropriated by BC Hydro to make way for the dam’s reservoir.

The book launch will be taking place at the North Peace Museum in Fort St. John beginning at 6:30 p.m.

