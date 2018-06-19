New Margaret Ma Murray Elementary School nears completion

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Construction on the new Margaret Ma Murray Elementary School is nearing completion.

During Monday night’s School Board meeting, the state of the new school was discussed. Among the items addressed was the new school’s staff have already had meetings, and ordering of resources and supplies had already happened.

Superintendent Dave Sloan explained that the school would see substantial completion by the end of the month, but would still need to go through safety precautions like fire safety, paving and completion of sidewalks, and finishing work on the school grounds.

Construction will begin on the school playground this summer, though material for the structure has not yet been ordered.

The Board mentioned they are still waiting for approval from the Ministry of Education before any advances can be made on the new North East Elementary School as well as the replacement schools for Charlie Lake and Ecole Central Elementary.