Niki Hedges takes over as Hospital Foundation’s executive director

FPRT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Niki Hedges has officially taken over as the executive director of the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Hedges, who served as the Community Development and Campaign Officer with the United Way of Northern B.C. in Fort St. John for the past seven years, officially started with the Foundation this past Monday. The Foundation has been without an executive director since early April, when its Board released Jennifer Moore from the position after a tenure of less than one year.

Hedges said that she initially applied for the executive director role in 2017, and was approached by the Foundation asking if she was still interested in the role after Moore was let go. After spearheading most of the United Way’s activities in Northeast B.C. for the past seven years, Hedges said that she’s incredibly excited to be working with the Foundation, which will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2019.

“It’s a really special lead-up period to 2019,” said Hedges. “We’ve also got the WestJet flight vouchers that are raffled off at Shoppers, that’s a fantastic event that’s coming up. The Be An Angel Campaign as well, the gala, Light A Moose, and a couple of other bits in between.”

Hedges said that after it had a banner fundraising year last fiscal year, the Foundation is looking forward on building on that success in order to keep the Foundation’s health and mission going strong.