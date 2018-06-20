NLC in Fort St. John hosting National Aboriginal Day celebrations tomorrow

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Lights College in Fort St. John is going to be the host venue for an entire day of festivities in celebration of National Aboriginal Day on Thursday, June 21st.

NLC’s Aboriginal Relations and Services Coordinator Lorisha Desjarlais said that Thursday’s event is being put on in collaboration with School District #60, the Treaty 8 Tribal Association, the Northeast Native Advancing Society, and the Nenan Dane zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society. She said that this is the second straight year the group of organizations is collaborating on hosting an event to celebrate National Aboriginal Day, allowing the groups to host one big event instead of a number of smaller ones.

Desjarlais said that the day’s festivities will start at 12:00 p.m. with a free lunch before the Opening Ceremonies at 1:00. The afternoon’s activities will include performances by the N’we Jinan Blueberry youth singers and School District #60’s Pow-wow dancers before activities form 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

The day’s events will conclude with a talent show, which is open to all residents, and a ceremonial tea dance.

Desjarlais said that the day’s events are open to all residents, with admission free of charge. Anyone wanting to register for the Talent Show can do so before 6:00 p.m. at the event.