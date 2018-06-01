North Peace BCSPCA hosting Doggie Day Spa on June 21st.

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace BCSPCA is holding a Doggie Day Spa fundraiser on June 21st.

The fundraiser will take place at Trojan safety on 11116 Talthan Road. All shapes and sizes of dogs are welcome to be groomed.

Minimum donations for services is shown below:

Bath and blow dry: $40, large dogs is $50

Nail Trim: $10

Anal Gland Expression: $10

Ear clean: $10

Dogs that require lots of grooming may be assessed an added donation.

To reserve a spot for a pet to be groomed email: Doggiedayspa@hotmai.ca.

The email must include the residents name and phone number, as well as the dogs name, breed, and size.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. on June 21st.