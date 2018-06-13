North Peace Gymnastics Association wins big at Ogopogo Invitational

Advertisement

KELOWNA, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association was in action last weekend, this time at the Ogopogo Invitational in Kelowna.

The association brought down an inter club team as well as their junior olympic team to the competition. The two groups brought home a total of 28 gold, 18 silver, and nine bronze medals collectively in the vault, beam, bar, and floor events.

Shanay Gorsic was able to achieve a gold all around, which means when all of her scores were combined she had the highest score in her entire group.

NPGA head coach Mimi Lessard explained that her team seemed a little fatigued due to the fact they had a competition last weekend as well, but was still happy with her teams effort.

“The team went in a little bit tired because we were at a competition last weekend as well, which they all did quite well.” said Lessard, “I wasn’t sure how these kids would do because it was the biggest competition most of them have been to, having 1,200 athletes there.”

“The kids did amazing, they performed some very clean routines, very strong, and came home obviously with some very good standings”

The Ogopogo Invitational was the final meet for the NPGA this season.