North Peace Minor Baseball Association hosting baseball clinic this fall

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Minor Baseball Association will host a baseball clinic this September.

Coaches from Alberta will travel to the Peace Region to run drills and scrimmage with the NPMBA athletes.

The event starts September 8th and will continue two to three times per week, until it concludes with a scrimmage on the 21st.

Registration is only open to 24 players aged 12-15 and costs $80. The $80 fee includes a customized long sleeve T-shirt as well as a hat. Only 10 spots are left so kids looking to participate should sign up fast.

Advertisement

To register, visit the North Peace Minor Baseball Association website at: https://www.northpeaceminorbaseball.com/

No payments are needed until the clinic begins.

Advertisement Advertisement