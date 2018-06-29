North Peace Minor Baseball crowns 2018 season champions

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Minor Baseball season wrapped up Thursday night with three championship games at Kin Park.

Pimm’s Production won the Mosquito division, Hard Edge Sports took the Peewee championship, and HSE Integrated won the Bantam division.

Pimm’s Production didn’t have much trouble in their championship game as they won in blowout fashion.

The Peewee final was a very close game which saw excellent defence from each side. The final score was 7-6 for Hard Edge over Raven Oilfield.

Tournament underdogs HSE Integrated were down three runs in the last inning but came back to take the game 13-11 over CIBC. Tyler MacArthur was a standout from the evening pitching a complete game.