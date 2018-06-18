North Peace Minor Baseball teams win medals at Dawson Creek tournament

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Two North Peace Minor Baseball teams competed in a tournament in Dawson Creek last weekend.

Pimm’s Production Equipment went 4-0 to take home first place, while Remax Action Realty finished second in the five-team tournament after going 3-1.

Final standings for the tournament are shown below:

Pimm’s Production Equipment Remax Action Realty Arras Dawson Creek Expos Dawson Creek Cardinals

Up next for North Peace Minor Baseball is their year-end tournament in the Energetic City this weekend.