North Peace Minor Baseball teams win medals at Dawson Creek tournament

John Luke Kieper
Pimm's Production Equipment. Photo by North Peace Minor Baseball.
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Two North Peace Minor Baseball teams competed in a tournament in Dawson Creek last weekend.

Pimm’s Production Equipment went 4-0 to take home first place, while Remax Action Realty finished second in the five-team tournament after going 3-1.

Remax Action Realty. Photo by North Peace Minor Baseball.

Final standings for the tournament are shown below:

  1. Pimm’s Production Equipment
  2. Remax Action Realty
  3. Arras
  4. Dawson Creek Expos
  5. Dawson Creek Cardinals

Up next for North Peace Minor Baseball is their year-end tournament in the Energetic City this weekend.

