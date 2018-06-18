North Peace Minor Baseball teams win medals at Dawson Creek tournament

Advertisement
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Two North Peace Minor Baseball teams competed in a tournament in Dawson Creek last weekend.
Pimm’s Production Equipment went 4-0 to take home first place, while Remax Action Realty finished second in the five-team tournament after going 3-1.
Final standings for the tournament are shown below:
- Pimm’s Production Equipment
- Remax Action Realty
- Arras
- Dawson Creek Expos
- Dawson Creek Cardinals
Up next for North Peace Minor Baseball is their year-end tournament in the Energetic City this weekend.
