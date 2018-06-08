North Peace resident wins girls all around event at B.C. High School Rodeo Finals

Advertisement

MERRITT, B.C. – The B.C. High School Rodeo Finals were in Merritt last weekend where a North Peace resident stole the show.

Fallyn Mills was named B.C. Champion for pole bending, cutting, and breakaway roping, while she also came third place in goat tying and team roping. Mills’ impressive performance led to her being named winner of the girls all around event.

Mills qualified for six events at the National Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming, as well as the Canadian Finals in Merritt.

Other North Peace residents at the event included Wade Roberts, who won steer wrestling, and Tommi-Sue Little, who became the B.C. Goat tying champion.

The National Finals are slated for July 15th through 21st.