North Peace Rod and Gun Club hosting Oilmen’s Trapshoot July 6th and 7th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Rod and Gun Club will be hosting the Oilmen’s Trapshoot next weekend.

The event will see over 65 members of the petroleum industry battling it out to be named the industries top shooter. To qualify for the Oilmen’s residents must make 80 percent of their revenue from the petroleum industry.

The event will see the shooters taking 150 shots while trying to hit as many targets as possible.

Shooters will be competing for a variety of awards as well as trophies. There are 28 total trophies and competitors can win no more than two trophies each.

Awards can be won in the singles class, handicap, overall, and more.

The event starts Friday, July 6th at 4:00 p.m. with the practice round, and then again on Saturday, July 7th at 9:00 a.m.

For more information on the Oilmen’s Trapshoot contact the North Peace Rod and Gun Club at (250)-785-9686.