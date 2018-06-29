Northeast B.C. had Canada’s 9th-highest average wage in 2017

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The economic region of Northeast B.C. recorded the 9th-highest average wage in Canada last year.

According to data released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday, the average wage of full-time employees in the Northeast B.C. economic region last year was $29.95 per hour.

The average hourly wage in the northeast part of the province was the highest B.C., ahead of the Cariboo region’s average wage of $28.75/hour and the $28.70/hour in the North Coast/Nechako region.

The lowest average hourly wage in B.C. was recorded on Vancouver Island and the South Coast, where full-time workers make an average of $25.90/hour.

Overall, the average hourly wage earned by full-time workers in B.C. last year was the 6th-highest of any province or territory in Canada at $27.70/hour. The highest average hourly wage in Canada in 2017 was the $33.30/hour in the Northwest Territories, while P.E.I. workers only earned an average of $21.70/hour.

Alberta had the highest average full-time hourly wage of any province, at $31.20/hour, while the Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake region recorded the highest average wage of any economic region in the country, at $34.45/hour.

The numbers also show that the region also saw a big jump in the number of employees working at least 30 hours per week, from 22,785 in 2016 to 27,285 last year. During that same period, the number of part-time payroll employees fell from 9,170 to 6,820.