Northeast B.C. to get District bantam hockey team

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Hockey Bantam zone pilot program is growing, with the inclusion of a team from the Northeast BC/Yukon District next season.

BC Hockey launched a Zone Program for the Bantam age group for the 2016/2017 season. For the upcoming 2018/2019 season, the Northeast District will join OMAHA, North Central, Northwest, West Kootenay, and East Kootenay for league play.

Further information on the program, including specifics on the evaluation camp which will take place in August, will be announced at a later date.

CLICK HERE to register for the North East District Bantam AA evaluation camp.

CLICK HERE if interested in a coaching/staff position with the North East District Bantam AA team.