HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Northern Baseball Training is travelling to Hudson’s Hope to host a two-day baseball camp.

The camp runs two hours each day at Arena Field and is recommended for children of all ages.

Registration for the camp costs $100 and includes a Northern Baseball Training t-shirt. Registration can be done through https://www.northernbaseballtraining.com/register.

The camp runs from July 7th to July 8th. Camp times will be announced closer to the date.