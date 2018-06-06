Northern Dance Theatre Society set to present “A New York Night in the North”

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Dance Theatre Society will present “A New York Night in the North” at the Lido this Saturday.

“A New York Night in the North” is a fundraiser in support of the senior dance team’s trip to New York City.

The society promises residents will experience a slice of the New York Nightlife with a comedy performance from Patrick Maliha, as well as piano stylings from Dana Pederson. Every Guest will be served a gourmet catered meal along with a piece of New York Style cheesecake.

Many different games are planned for the evening as well as an auction with prizes from all around the community.

Tickets for the fundraiser cost $65 per person, $125 per couple, or $350 for a group of six. Tickets can be purchased through the Northern Dance Theatre Society Facebook Page:https://www.facebook.com/events/250455035501867/

Couples and group tickets must be purchased through the Lido at (250)-785-3011.

Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, while dinner isn’t served until 7:00 p.m.