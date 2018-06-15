Northern Health announces $41,000 in IMAGINE Grants for Northeast B.C. organizations

Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. – Northern Health says a major milestone was reached at its last Board of Directors meeting in Chetwynd earlier this week.

2018 marks the tenth anniversary of the health authority’s IMAGINE Community Grant program, which has been providing seed funding for community-led projects to promote healthy living. In that time, more than 800 projects have been awarded over $2.3 million dollars.

“Ensuring a healthy community is a goal that requires efforts from all stakeholders, working collaboratively on opportunities for improvement,” said NH board chair Colleen Nyce. “The success of the IMAGINE grant program recognizes the hard work of communities across the region to promote health, and prevent disease and injury.”

Northern Health says that organizations in the Northeast Health Service Delivery Area will be receiving $41,050.00 in IMAGINE grant funding this June. Four organizations in Fort St. John will be getting $12,500 out of the total funding. Dr. Kearney Middle School is receiving $5,000 for outdoor fitness equipment, Ecole Central is getting $2,000 in grant money for its Healthy Start for Students program.

The full list of IMAGINE Grant recipients in Northeast B.C. is as follows:

Chetwynd

District of Chetwynd – Chetwynd Healthway $5,000

Doig River First Nation

Doig River First Nation – Dane Zaa in the Kitchen $5,000

Fort Nelson

Fort Nelson Family Development Society – iSupport $3,000

Fort Nelson Public Library – FNPL Seed Lending and Sustainability Project $2,550

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality – Lifetime Physical Activity Program $3,000

RL Angus Elementary School – Active Learning Centres $5,000

Fort St. John

Dr. Kearney Middle School – Dr. Kearney Outdoor Fitness Equipment $5,000

Ecole Central Elementary School – Healthy Start for Students $2,000

North Peace Cultural Art Society – Let’s Art! $2,000

Summersend Balance – Summersend Peace $3,500

Hudson’s Hope

District of Hudson’s Hope – Beryl Prairie Playground $5,000