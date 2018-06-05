Northern Strikers U15 Boys strike Gold at Slurpee Cup

Advertisement

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated that only two Northern Striker Teams won medals at the Slurpee Cup in Edmonton, with updated information we found that three teams actually received medals. The story has been updated and now displays the correct information.

EDMONTON, AB – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers were in action last weekend at the Slurpee Cup in Edmonton.

Seven different Northern Strikers teams made the trip down, with three of them winning medals. The U15 boys team won the tier 2 gold medal, the U13 girls won the tier 3 bronze, and the U13 boys won the tier 3 bronze.

U15 Boys Results:

Advertisement

Game 1: 4-0 win over Red Deer Renegades

Game 2: 4-1 win over DUFC Snipers

Gold Medal game: 4-1 win over Victoria

U13 Boys Results:

Game 1: Loss vs Calgary Rangers

Game 2: 3-1 win over MUSC

Game 3: 6-4 win over Grand Prairie United

U17 Boys Results:

Advertisement Advertisement

Game 1: 3-2 loss vs MW Selects

Game 2: 2-0 loss vs Sherwood Park Phoenix

Game 3: 3-1 loss vs MUSC Bayern

U13 Girls Results:

Game 1: 3-2 win over Blizzard Chelsea 06

Game 2: 4-4 tie against Sherwood Park

Game 3: 2-2 tie against Spruce Grove Saints

Game 4: 5-0 win over Rangers Athletics 06

The U11 Girls, U11 Boys, and U15 Girls also attended the tournament but did not receive a medal.