Northern Strikers U15 Boys strike Gold at Slurpee Cup

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated that only two Northern Striker Teams won medals at the Slurpee Cup in Edmonton, with updated information we found that three teams actually received medals. The story has been updated and now displays the correct information.
EDMONTON, AB – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers were in action last weekend at the Slurpee Cup in Edmonton.
Seven different Northern Strikers teams made the trip down, with three of them winning medals. The U15 boys team won the tier 2 gold medal, the U13 girls won the tier 3 bronze, and the U13 boys won the tier 3 bronze.
U15 Boys Results:
- Game 1: 4-0 win over Red Deer Renegades
- Game 2: 4-1 win over DUFC Snipers
- Gold Medal game: 4-1 win over Victoria
U13 Boys Results:
- Game 1: Loss vs Calgary Rangers
- Game 2: 3-1 win over MUSC
- Game 3: 6-4 win over Grand Prairie United
U17 Boys Results:
- Game 1: 3-2 loss vs MW Selects
- Game 2: 2-0 loss vs Sherwood Park Phoenix
- Game 3: 3-1 loss vs MUSC Bayern
U13 Girls Results:
- Game 1: 3-2 win over Blizzard Chelsea 06
- Game 2: 4-4 tie against Sherwood Park
- Game 3: 2-2 tie against Spruce Grove Saints
- Game 4: 5-0 win over Rangers Athletics 06
The U11 Girls, U11 Boys, and U15 Girls also attended the tournament but did not receive a medal.