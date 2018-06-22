NPSS celebrates 2018 graduating class

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School students gathered at the North Peace Arena to celebrate their high school graduation today.

The school saw approximately 370 students walk across the stage and handed out $350,000 in scholarships. Jessica Telizyn won the Loran Scholarship worth $100,000, the first time an NPSS student has ever received the honour.

The event started with NPSS’s own Brittany Welsh singing the National anthem. The first speaker of the event was Blueberry River First Nation’s Chief Marvin Yahey who spoke words of wisdom to the students.

“Do not follow where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and lead a trail. Congratulations to the class of 2018.” said Chief Yahey.

Up next was School District #60 Superintendent David Sloan who gave his input on the class.

“Your days in public school are coming to an end, but learning never stops, and it doesn’t just happen in school.” Said Sloan, “Where and what you learn next is really up to you, so make good choices. Take some risks but be considered of the safety of yourself and others.”

Mayor Lori Ackerman as well as city of Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser were both on hand to address the students.

“Graduates I want you to enjoy today, but more so I want you to make it so this isn’t the best day of your life.” said Ackerman, “When you come back to your class reunion I want you to have days that are better than today because you have an opportunity to make the best of your life.”

“Keep your friends and your family close, because they will provide the best connections and network of your life.” said Fraser

MLA Dan Davies was on hand trying to inspire the children with the words of Walt Disney.

“In the words of Walt Disney all of our dreams can come true if we just have the courage to follow them.”

After a plethora of guest speakers it was valedictorian Alissa Minard’s turn to speak to her grad class.

“Academics are certainly important, but thats not what high school is about. Its about the lunch times, the Friday nights, the first jobs, and the best friends. Its the successes that we celebrated and the failures we learnt from. Its about the moments in which we realized who we are, what we love and what we want to do for the rest of our lives.”

The event concluded with the students receiving their diploma’s and tossing their cap and tassels.

The full 2018 NPSS grad class graduation can be seen below.