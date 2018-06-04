NPSS girls soccer team gets highest-ever finish at Provincials

Advertisement
LANGLEY, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School senior girls soccer team competed at provincials in Langley this past weekend.
NPSS placed tenth out of sixteen teams at the tournament. Tenth place is the highest spot the NPSS girls soccer team has ever placed in its history.
Results from NPSS’s five games are shown below:
- First game: 5-1 loss vs Centennial Secondary
- Second game: 3-2 win over New West Secondary
- Third game: 6-2 loss vs Robert A. McMath Secondary
- Fourth game: 5-4 win over Lord Byng Secondary
- 9th place game: 7-0 loss vs Nanaimo District Secondary
The team also won the fair play award as they were the only squad in the entire tournament to not receive a yellow card.
Jaime McPherson was named to the Commissioners 11 team for her valuable efforts in the tourney.
