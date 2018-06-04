NPSS girls soccer team gets highest-ever finish at Provincials

Advertisement

LANGLEY, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School senior girls soccer team competed at provincials in Langley this past weekend.

NPSS placed tenth out of sixteen teams at the tournament. Tenth place is the highest spot the NPSS girls soccer team has ever placed in its history.

Results from NPSS’s five games are shown below:

First game: 5-1 loss vs Centennial Secondary

Second game: 3-2 win over New West Secondary

Third game: 6-2 loss vs Robert A. McMath Secondary

Fourth game: 5-4 win over Lord Byng Secondary

9th place game: 7-0 loss vs Nanaimo District Secondary

The team also won the fair play award as they were the only squad in the entire tournament to not receive a yellow card.

Jaime McPherson was named to the Commissioners 11 team for her valuable efforts in the tourney.