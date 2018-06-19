NPSS students collect donations to install lockers for homeless residents in Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NPSS Senior Alternate program has successfully been working on projects to benefit both Fort St. John, and the international community. Right now they are wrapping up a year-long project to help the homeless in our community.

Throughout this past school year the program has completed projects such as sending Christmas shoeboxes, which are small boxes filled with gifts, to less fortunate children of Africa. The program also sponsored a family during Christmas and bought them Christmas dinner and gifts which hopefully helped the family have an amazing Christmas.

In addition, they have also cleaned up the school grounds and they have brought greeting cards to the seniors at Peace Villa Care Home to brighten their day.

Earlier this year, the class held a clothing and coin drive to provide warm clothing and supplies to the shelter. Walmart Canada also contributed a $1000 grant to this project.

Currently, Ronin Medcalfe, who is the lead organizer for the homeless project, is working on getting lockers for the homeless living in our community to use to keep their belongings safe.

“I think it makes them feel good like somebody cares,” said Ronin Medcalfe. He’s been working on this project since last year when his proposal letter was read at City Council.

“They need somewhere to put their stuff where it won’t be stolen; their wallets, ID’s, things that they treasure most,” said Medcalfe. Right now Ronin is working on the final stages of buying the lockers and getting them installed at the homeless shelter.

“Every homeless person in Fort St. John who uses the shelter will have access to the lockers,” said Medcalfe. The Salvation Army was more than happy to work with Ronin and the other students on this project.

“Receiving these donations means a lot to the community that we serve,” said Cameron Eggie, Executive Director for the Northern Centre of Hope. “It shows our guests that people do care about them and it shows our frontline staff that the community supports their work.”

This article has been submitted by Cassie Westergaard a student at North Peace Secondary School