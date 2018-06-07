NPSS track and field compete at provincials

Advertisement
LANGLEY, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School track and field team competed at provincials in Langley this past weekend.
The team was competitive as they achieved 24th place in the four by 100 metre relay, and 15th place in the four by 400 metre relay.
Individual placings from the students are shown below:
400 Metre:
- Aiden Craig-Steele: 28th place
100 Metre:
- Jace Weiler: 31st place
- Chad Singh: 29th place
Hammer Throw:
- Brayden Davis: 13th place
Shot Put:
- Brayden Davis: 15th place
800 Metre:
- Kenzie Chilcott: 18th place
200 Metre:
- Jace Weiler: 29th place
- Chad Singh: 24th place
Long Jump:
- Jace Weiler: 24th place
- Chad Singh: 14th place
This was the final time Aiden Craig-Steele and Chad Singh will compete for NPSS as their high school track and field careers comes to a close.
