Advertisement

NPSS track and field compete at provincials

By
John Luke Kieper
-
NPSS Track and Field team at Northern Zones in Quesnel. Photo by Rebecca Pimm.
Advertisement

LANGLEY, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School track and field team competed at provincials in Langley this past weekend.

The team was competitive as they achieved 24th place in the four by 100 metre relay, and 15th place in the four by 400 metre relay.

Individual placings from the students are shown below:

400 Metre:

Advertisement

  • Aiden Craig-Steele: 28th place

100 Metre: 

  • Jace Weiler: 31st place
  • Chad Singh: 29th place

Hammer Throw:

Advertisement

Advertisement
  • Brayden Davis: 13th place

Shot Put: 

  • Brayden Davis: 15th place

800 Metre:

  • Kenzie Chilcott: 18th place

200 Metre:

  • Jace Weiler: 29th place
  • Chad Singh: 24th place

Long Jump: 

  • Jace Weiler: 24th place
  • Chad Singh: 14th place

This was the final time Aiden Craig-Steele and Chad Singh will compete for NPSS as their high school track and field careers comes to a close.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR