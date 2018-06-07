NPSS track and field compete at provincials

Advertisement

LANGLEY, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School track and field team competed at provincials in Langley this past weekend.

The team was competitive as they achieved 24th place in the four by 100 metre relay, and 15th place in the four by 400 metre relay.

Individual placings from the students are shown below:

400 Metre:

Aiden Craig-Steele: 28th place

100 Metre:

Jace Weiler: 31st place

Chad Singh: 29th place

Hammer Throw:

Brayden Davis: 13th place

Shot Put:

Brayden Davis: 15th place

800 Metre:

Kenzie Chilcott: 18th place

200 Metre:

Jace Weiler: 29th place

Chad Singh: 24th place

Long Jump:

Jace Weiler: 24th place

Chad Singh: 14th place

This was the final time Aiden Craig-Steele and Chad Singh will compete for NPSS as their high school track and field careers comes to a close.