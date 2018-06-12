NPSS wraps up sports season with athletic banquet

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School sports season wrapped up last week with their annual athletic banquet.

Some notable awards at the banquet included the Most Outstanding Athletic Performances of the Season, as well as Athlete of the Year.

McKenzie Jibrin and Tea Brown were the recipients for the Most Outstanding Athletic Performances. Jibrin won for an outstanding basketball performance that included scoring 32 points and grabbing 28 rebounds in a single game, while Brown won for outstanding defensive play in both volleyball and soccer throughout the season.

Natthan Wideman and Jaime McPherson were both awarded the Athlete of the Year award. Wideman was given the award after strong soccer and basketball seasons, while McPherson was honoured thanks to her efforts in Cross country, Basketball, and Soccer.