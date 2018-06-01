Oil and Gas Commission issues B.C.’s first geothermal resource well permit

Advertisement

VALEMOUNT, B.C. – The BC Oil and Gas Commission says it has issued authorization the province’s first-ever permit for a geothermal energy project.

The OGC has granted the permits to Calagary-based Borealis Geopower Inc. to build four thermal gradient wells on its Canoe Reach Geothermal Project, which is located south of Valemount. The company plans to drill geothermal wells to produce renewable power and heat, and the well authorizations allow the company to begin drilling to collect geotechnical and temperature gradient information.

The OGC issued the well authorizations on May 29th, marking the first time the Commission has issued a well authorization under the Geothermal Resource Act. The provincial government made the Oil and Gas Commission the provincial regulator of geothermal resources on March 31, 2017.

The Geothermal Resources Act governs the development and use of geothermal resources that have a temperature of 80 degrees Celsius or higher, and the Commission has jurisdiction over operational requirements.